Pink shares health update from hospital: ‘I choose joy’
- Pop superstar Pink spent New Year's Eve in hospital after surgery, revealing she received "two new shiny discs" in her neck.
- The singer, real name Alecia Hart, shared a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, complete with a neck dressing.
- She quipped that "Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport", suggesting the surgery was a result of her physically demanding performances.
- Pink expressed optimism for 2026, saying: “I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt.”
- She also pledged to work in the new year to help preserve the choices of others.