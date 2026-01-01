Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pink shares health update from hospital: ‘I choose joy’

Related: Tearful Pink reveals she needs surgery as singer forced to cancel tour dates
  • Pop superstar Pink spent New Year's Eve in hospital after surgery, revealing she received "two new shiny discs" in her neck.
  • The singer, real name Alecia Hart, shared a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram, complete with a neck dressing.
  • She quipped that "Rock 'n' roll is a contact sport", suggesting the surgery was a result of her physically demanding performances.
  • Pink expressed optimism for 2026, saying: “I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt.”
  • She also pledged to work in the new year to help preserve the choices of others.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in