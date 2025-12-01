Gay romance scores massive win at independent film awards ceremony
- Pillion was the biggest winner at the British Independent Film Awards, securing four prizes, including Best Independent Film.
- Harry Lighton's debut film, about a gay romance between two bikers, also received accolades for Best Debut Screenwriter, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hair Design.
- Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare matched Pillion's tally with four honours in craft and ensemble categories.
- The Ballad of Wallis Island earned three awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Joint Lead Performance, and Best Original Music.
- Emily Watson was presented with the prestigious Richard Harris Award for her outstanding contribution to British film.