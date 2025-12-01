Pillion dominates at 2025 British Independent Film Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pillion dominated Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards, winning four prizes, including Best Independent Film.

Harry Lighton’s debut also earned accolades for Best Debut Screenwriter, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hair Design.

The film follows Colin, a reserved young gay man played by Harry Potter’s Harry Melling, as he becomes entangled in an unconventional relationship with the enigmatic biker Ray, portrayed by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

Lighton stated on the pink carpet: "I think that all of the films that made me want to become a filmmaker were British indies."

open image in gallery Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling are lovers in ‘Pillion’ ( A24 )

Melling and Skarsgard were shortlisted for best lead and supporting roles, respectively. Skarsgard said: "I think it’s really incredible that a movie like Pillion can get made in 2025. I love it when I come across scripts that are unique.

“Often, the bigger the budget, the more people involved, the more executives involved, the more anxiety it is, the less risk-taking is often involved because everyone wants a return on their money."

Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare, following a Navy Seals platoon, matched that tally, earning four honours in previously announced craft and ensemble categories. Comedians Lou Sanders and Harriet Kemsley hosted at London’s Roundhouse.

The Ballad of Wallis Island, a comedy-drama about a faded folk duo reuniting for a wealthy fan on a remote Welsh island, won two awards.

Co-stars and writers Tim Key and Tom Basden took home Best Screenplay and Best Joint Lead Performance. It also won the previously announced Best Original Music prize.

Akinola Davies Jr won Best Director for his debut feature, My Father’s Shadow, a family drama co-written with his brother Wale Davies and set during the 1993 Nigerian election.

open image in gallery Carey Mulligan and Tom Basden in ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ ( Alistair Heap/Focus Features via AP )

Robert Aramayo won Best Lead for his role as Tourette’s campaigner Kirk Jones in I Swear. Posy Sterling won best breakthrough performance for her role as Molly in Lollipop, portraying a mother striving to regain custody of her children after prison release.

Attendees included Carey Mulligan, Billy Crudup, Andrea Riseborough and Traitors star Celia Imrie. Emily Watson received the Richard Harris Award for her outstanding contribution to British film, presented by co-star Paul Mescal.

Damian, Jared and Jamie Harris, in whose father’s memory the award is presented, said: "Emily is too young to be called a national treasure, but any performance of hers is a cultural event and she enhances the quality of everything in which she appears. She rightly takes her place alongside the past recipients of the Richard Harris Award."