Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Piers Morgan’s son will never appear on reality TV

Piers Morgan throws salt with ‘Salt Bae’
  • Piers Morgan's eldest son, Spencer Morgan, revealed his father threatened to withhold his inheritance if he participated in reality television.
  • Spencer, a 30-year-old sports journalist, stated he has been approached for numerous reality shows, including SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating.
  • He confirmed he has declined multiple offers to appear on ITV's Love Island, citing his current relationship.
  • Piers Morgan has consistently expressed his disdain for reality TV, previously calling Love Island contestants “dimwits”.
  • Despite his stance, Piers Morgan won the US celebrity version of The Apprentice in 2008, which was fronted by US President Donald Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in