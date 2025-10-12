Piers Morgan’s son reveals one rule that could get him cut from dad’s will

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Piers Morgan’s son has revealed the one condition that could see him cut out of his father’s will.

The broadcaster’s eldest son Spencer could stand to inherit a substantial sum of money owing to his father’s successful career in the media industry, fronting shows including Good Morning Britain and Britain’s Got Talent. He currently hosts Piers Morgan Uncensored on Channel 5.

Spencer, 30, has followed his father’s footsteps, working as a sports journalist since 2016.

Speaking to The Sun, he said his dad had warned him about going on reality TV shows, going so far as to threaten to withhold his inheritance should he choose to appear on one.

Spencer told the publication that he has been repeatedly approached to star on “most” reality shows, including SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating.

“I’ve been asked for the last few years, but Dad said if I do any reality TV he will cut me out of the will. It’s always the deal,” he said. “I have to make the right choice on that one.”

One series he has not been asked about is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! “That’s the only one,” he said.

Spencer went on to say that he had declined multiple offers to appear on ITV’s Love Island, adding: “I’ve just been in talks, but I’ve got a girlfriend now.”

Piers Morgan on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ ( ITV )

In 2018, Spencer joked about appearing on the dating programme, posting a photo of a Love Island brand water bottle with his name on it and tagging his dad with the caption: “Sorry.”

Morgan responded as predicted, replying: “Wait, you’re not going IN there… are you?!?!”

Over the years, Morgan has made his feelings about reality TV clear. In 2020, he called the contestants on Love Island “dimwits”.

Despite his protests, however, Morgan appeared on one reality show himself. In 2008, he won the US celebrity version of The Apprentice, which was fronted by US President Donald Trump at the time.

He also boosted his profile serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent from 2006 to 2011 and its British counterpart on 2007 to 2010.

Spencer is the eldest son of Morgan and his first wife, Marion Shalloe. They also share two other sons Stanley, 25, and Albert, 23.

Morgan remarried with journalist Celia Walden in 2010. The couple have one 13-year-old daughter, Elise.