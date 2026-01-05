Phil Spector ‘made an example of’ by justice system, says music legend
- Musician Marky Ramone stated he "has to believe" late producer Phil Spector's claim of innocence in the 2003 murder of actor Lana Clarkson.
- Spector, who died in prison in 2021, was convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life for Clarkson's murder.
- Ramone suggested Spector was "made an example of" by the justice system, referencing the acquittals of OJ Simpson and Robert Blake in their respective murder cases.
- Ramone confirmed Spector brought guns to the studio during the recording of the Ramones' 1980 album, End of a Century, but denied he ever pointed a gun at the band.
- Despite Spector's conviction, Ramone remained close to him and attended his murder trial to offer support.