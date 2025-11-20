Peep Show cast to reunite for Bake Off Christmas special – with one huge absence
- The cast of the beloved sitcom Peep Show is set to reunite for a Christmas special of The Great British Bake Off, marking their first gathering in 10 years.
- Fan favourites David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King, and Sophie Winkleman will participate in the festive baking competition.
- The actors, known for their roles as Mark, Sophie, Big Suze, Super Hans, and Dobby, will face seasonal baking challenges judged by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
- Notably absent from the reunion is Robert Webb, who co-starred as Jeremy alongside David Mitchell's Mark in the acclaimed series.
- The special episode will be broadcast on Channel 4 during the Christmas period, with the exact date and time yet to be announced.