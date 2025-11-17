Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pauline Quirke’s family provide update on actor four years after dementia diagnosis

Pauline Quirke's family share heartbreaking dementia update
  • Pauline Quirke, star of Birds of a Feather, was diagnosed with dementia in 2021, with her family confirming she remains "funny and happy".
  • Her husband, Steve Sheen, stated that Quirke first suspected an issue in November 2020 when she struggled to learn lines for a role.
  • The family initially dismissed the diagnosis, believing it could be long Covid, and expressed surprise at her age, noting a lack of information on dementia's progression.
  • Quirke's son, Charlie, is undertaking a 140-kilometre charity walk for Alzheimer's Research UK to raise awareness and funds.
  • The family aims to highlight the importance of dementia awareness, with Pauline Quirke now serving as an Ambassador for Alzheimer's Research UK.
