Pauline Quirke’s family has shared a health update on the Birds of a Feather actor, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2021.

The 66-year-old star’s loved ones were left in “disbelief” over her diagnosis in 2021, but have said on a number of occasions that she is still talking and remains “funny and happy”.

The family have said that they don’t know what stage Quirke’s dementia is at, with her son Charlie stating on BBC Breakfast: “And that's the problem – no one tells you.”

He added: “My mum knows exactly who we are. Every time she sees all of us, she smiles, laughs, says ‘I love you', says ‘hello’.”

Quirke’s husband Steve Sheen, who announced her retirement earlier this year, told the programme on Monday (17 November) that the actor first suspected something was wrong after struggling to learn lines in November 2020.

"She started reading it and she phoned me on that day and said, ‘The words are not going in.’ That's where it started,” he explained.

When Quirke was told she had dementia, Steve said they “looked at each other and went, 'Can't be, it's long Covid. Got the flu'.”

He added: “I was quite surprised that this was possible for a woman in her sixties, and it can happen to people in their fifties, people in their forties, so it's something you have to deal with and learn about.”

Sheen said Quirke’s condition changed so gradually at first that he wondered if she “was alright”. However, four years on from the diagnosis, he said she is now “a little bit different”, which “is why awareness is important”.

“We didn't know how long it lasts or how long you have with it, or how bad it is or how quick it is,” Sheen, who married Quirke in 1996, said.

“It's so gradual that for the first year, two years, you're thinking, ah, she's alright. Now, we're three or four years in, it's a little bit different. This is why awareness is important. We didn't know how long it lasts or how long you have with it, or how bad it is or how quick it is.”

Charlie said the family are speaking out as Quirke, whom he described as incredible, strong and courageous, would want them to raise awareness of dementia.

He will do a 140-kilometre walk for Alzheimer's Research UK next month, stopping at important locations from Quirke’s life, including the headquarters of the children’s drama academy she launched with Sheen in 2007.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re honoured that Pauline Quirke and her family have become Ambassadors of Alzheimer’s Research UK, and delighted that her son, Charlie, has decided to take on this challenge for our cause.

“Like so many, Charlie knows all too well the devastation dementia causes, following his mum’s diagnosis. But by going on this trek, he will be helping to bring hope of a cure home to every family affected by dementia.

“As well as raising much-needed funds and awareness for dementia research, I’m certain this challenge will bring so much joy to the public. Pauline is a national treasure, and we all have such fond memories of her on our screens. It will be a privilege to learn more about Pauline, and her life, as Charlie embarks on this trek.”

Supporters can donate to Charlie Quirke’s Trek For A Cure by texting CHARLIE5, CHARLIE10 or CHARLIE20 to 70255 to donate £5, £10 or £20. Alternatively, they can donate online at trek.charliestrek.org.

Quirke’s extensive career spanned decades, including roles in Broadchurch, Emmerdale and The Sculptress.

Her portrayal of Sharon in sitcom Birds of a Feather earned her a British Comedy Award, cementing her place in British television history. In 2022, she received an MBE for her contributions to entertainment, charity work, and dedication to young people.

