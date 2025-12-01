Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt tribute to actor on death anniversary

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on 12th anniversary
  • Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, paid tribute to her late father 12 years after his death.
  • The 27-year-old model shared childhood pictures on Instagram, captioning the post, “12 years without you… I love you forever.”
  • Paul Walker, known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, died at 40 in a car accident on November 30, 2013.
  • Vin Diesel, Walker's Fast & Furious co-star and friend, also posted a tribute on Instagram, expressing his enduring love and remembrance.
  • Meadow Walker recently made a cameo in Fast X, honoring her father's legacy and her connection to the film series.
