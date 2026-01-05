Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Paul Mescal teary as Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley praises actor for ‘making me more human’

Jessie Buckley makes Paul Mescal cry with Critics Choice speech
  • Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, 4 January.
  • The award was for her role in Chloe Zhao’s upcoming film, Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel.
  • During her acceptance speech, Buckley paid an emotional tribute to her Hamnet co-star, Paul Mescal.
  • She praised Mescal for 'making me a little bit more human', which visibly moved the 29-year-old actor.
  • Hamnet is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from 9 January.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in