Paul Mescal teary as Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley praises actor for ‘making me more human’
- Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, 4 January.
- The award was for her role in Chloe Zhao’s upcoming film, Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel.
- During her acceptance speech, Buckley paid an emotional tribute to her Hamnet co-star, Paul Mescal.
- She praised Mescal for 'making me a little bit more human', which visibly moved the 29-year-old actor.
- Hamnet is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from 9 January.