Paul Dano breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino‘s harsh criticism

  • Paul Dano has responded to Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of his acting in There Will Be Blood, expressing gratitude for the widespread support he received.
  • Tarantino had labeled Dano the "weakest actor in SAG" and "weak sauce" during a podcast, suggesting his performance lowered There Will Be Blood in his ranking of 21st-century films.
  • The director's remarks sparked significant backlash, with numerous celebrities defending Dano's talent and character.
  • Toni Collette, Dano's co-star, strongly condemned Tarantino's comments, questioning his state of mind.
  • Actors including Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, and George Clooney publicly praised Dano, with Clooney stating he would be "honored" to work with him and suggesting Tarantino's remarks were "cruelty."
