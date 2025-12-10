Controversial message posted by Paramount social media account amid Warner Bros bid
- Paramount Pictures' official X/Twitter account was temporarily hacked, displaying an unauthorised message in its bio.
- The account's bio was briefly changed to read 'proud arm of the fascist regime' before being restored to its original state.
- The hacking incident occurred just one day after Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison launched a hostile bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Ellison's bid for Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly rivalling a $72 billion buyout offer from Netflix.
- Paramount Pictures has not yet issued a comment regarding the security breach on its social media platform.