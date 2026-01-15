Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pamela Anderson said being near this A-lister on red carpet made her feel ‘yucky’

Teyana Taylor clears the air over that viral Golden Globes moment with Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Pamela Anderson admitted she felt "yucky" seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes, citing his involvement in the 2022 series Pam & Tommy.
  • Anderson criticized Rogen for making the series, which depicted the leak of her sex tape, without consulting her, calling it "weird" and hurtful.
  • She expressed that it was inappropriate to create a TV series about "the worst time in my life" without her involvement, despite acknowledging that public figures are often considered "free game."
  • Anderson hopes to eventually receive an apology from Rogen for his role in the production.
  • She had previously stated that no one involved in the Hulu series contacted her, which she found "strange" and hurtful.
