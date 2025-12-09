Pamela Anderson intends to proceed with major change to honour her family
- Pamela Anderson has expressed a desire to change her famous surname to Hyytiäinen, honouring her Finnish family heritage.
- She revealed this intention during a recent interview with Vogue Scandinavia, stating she sometimes wishes to be Pamela Hyytiäinen.
- Hyytiäinen was the original surname of her grandfather, Herman, before it was changed to Anderson upon his family's arrival in Canada from Finland.
- Anderson credits her late grandfather, a logger and poet, with inspiring her imagination and helping her find joy in her career.
- She hopes to return to Finland with her sons to explore her roots and connect further with her family's history.