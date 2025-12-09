Pamela Anderson confirms ‘short’ relationship with Liam Neeson
- Pamela Anderson confirmed she briefly dated Liam Neeson after they finished filming their movie, The Naked Gun.
- The pair spent an "intimate week" at Neeson's home in upstate New York, during which he introduced Anderson as "the future Mrs. Neeson" at a restaurant.
- They went their separate ways after this period but reconnected during the press tour for The Naked Gun in July, where they engaged in playful interactions.
- Anderson denied accusations that their romance was a publicity stunt, stating they had "real feelings" for each other.
- She clarified that while she adores Neeson, they are better as friends, and he continues to be a supportive figure in her career.