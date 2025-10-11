Paloma Faith’s daughter ‘bans’ friend from home following Celebrity Traitors exit
- Paloma Faith expressed her disappointment and humiliation after being the first celebrity to exit The Celebrity Traitors.
- Her departure was due to a 'betrayal' by her close friend, comedian Alan Carr, who was chosen as a traitor.
- Faith's four-year-old daughter reacted humorously to Carr's actions, stating: “Mama, I don’t like Alan anymore, he can’t come to our house”.
- Carr, tasked with ‘murdering' a faithful, eliminated Faith by pretending to remove a hair from her cheek.
- Despite the on-screen betrayal, Faith confirmed there were no hard feelings, having texted Carr good luck, while Carr admitted feeling guilty.