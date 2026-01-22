Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscars 2026 nominations: Sinners smashes record and makes Academy Award history

The 2026 Oscars nominations have been announced in Hollywood, with Sinners and One Battle After Another leading the crop
The 2026 Oscars nominations have been announced in Hollywood, with Sinners and One Battle After Another leading the crop (AP)
  • Sinners has shattered Oscar nominations records with 16 nods.
  • It’s now the most nominated film ever, surpassing the record of 14 previously held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).
  • Timothee Chalamet’s recognition in the Best Actor category saw him become the youngest actor to receive three nominations in the category since Marlon Brando in 1954.
  • Snubs included Chase Infiniti, who was tipped for a Best Actress nomination for One Battle After Another, Paul Mescal for his supporting turn in Hamnet and del Toro in Directing.
  • The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, hosted by Conan O’Brien.
