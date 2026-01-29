Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former One Direction bandmate appears to shade Harry Styles’ ticket cost

Harry Styles' fans notice star's different accent as he makes musical comeback
  • Zayn Malik appeared to criticise his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, over the high ticket prices for Styles' upcoming world tour.
  • During his Las Vegas residency, Malik told the crowd, “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying,” eliciting applause.
  • Harry Styles recently announced his 'Together, Together' world tour, comprising 50 shows across seven cities globally, following his new album release.
  • Fans have expressed significant anger over the presale ticket prices, with standard Wembley Stadium tickets ranging from approximately $60 to $643 and a New York VIP package priced at $1,667.
  • In contrast, tickets for Malik's Las Vegas shows are priced between $83.07 for balcony seats and $479.81 for ultra-premium seats.
