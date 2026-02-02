Olivia Dean says immigrants ‘deserve to be celebrated’ in moving Grammys speech
- British singer Olivia Dean has won the Best New Artist award at the 2026 Grammys, beating fellow British star Lola Young.
- During her acceptance speech, Dean called for immigrants to be celebrated.
- Becoming emotional, the 26-year-old said: “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant, I wouldn’t be here (if it were not for immigration).
- She added: Yeah, I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated, so yeah, we’re nothing without each other. Thank you so much, I love you, thank you so much.”
