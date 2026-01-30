Odessa A’zion drops out of Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy
- Odessa A’zion has withdrawn from Sean Durkin’s upcoming A24 film, Deep Cuts, following public criticism regarding her casting.
- The actor was cast as Zoe Gutierrez, a character described as being of Mexican heritage in Holly Brickley's novel, which A’zion is not.
- A’zion announced her decision on Instagram Stories, explaining that she was unaware of the character's background when she initially accepted the role.
- She expressed regret, stating she would not take a role meant for someone else and acknowledged the importance of accurate representation.
- The film, an adaptation of Brickley's 2021 novel, also features Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny.
