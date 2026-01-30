Odessa A’zion exits A24 movie after backlash over her casting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marty Supreme breakout Odessa A’zion has dropped out of Sean Durkin’s forthcoming A24 film Deep Cuts after her casting faced criticism.

The film, an adaptation of Holly Brickley’s 2021 novel of the same name, stars Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny as two music-obsessed twenty-somethings as they navigate ambition, belonging, and adulthood over a decade.

A’zion’s casting as Zoe Gutierrez was announced earlier this week; however, fans of the book quickly pointed out that the character is of Mexican heritage, which A’zion is not.

Posting on her Instagram Stories late Wednesday, the 25-year-old actor announced her decision to exit the film, saying she was not aware of Zoe’s identity before she accepted the role.

“Guys!! I am with ALL of you, and I am NOT doing this movie,” A’zion wrote.

Odessa A’zion was cast as Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Thank you guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU! This is why I love you guys. I’m so sorry that this happened. It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down: I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so pissed y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting…and now that I know what I know???”

A’zion added: “F*** that. I’m out! I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me. There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them. I can’t wait to see who it ends up being.”

The Independent has contacted A24 for comment.

A’zion’s recent Instagram posts are flooded with comments from people accusing her of taking roles from Mexican artists.

In her most recent post, shared last week, A’zion commented: “I went in for a different role I didn’t get and when I was later offered Zoe I said yes right away… and I actually love you guys for bringing this to my attention. please check my story and THANK YOU GUYS FOR TELLING ME.”

Deep Cuts was initially set to be led by Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler as music critic Percy and her love interest Joe, respectively, but both had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Zoe is Percy’s ex.

The film is produced by Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, with Durkin also producing along with Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis and A24. Brickley is an executive producer.