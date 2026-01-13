Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Odessa A’zion’s self-tape audition for Marty Supreme has been released

Watch Odessa A'zion's self-tape that landed her Marty Supreme role
  • A24 has released Odessa A'zion's self-tape, which secured her a multi-award-nominated role in the film Marty Supreme.
  • The 25-year-old actor auditioned for the part of Rachel Mizler, a married pet store employee who has an affair with Marty Mauser, played by Timothée Chalamet.
  • The self-tape was filmed in Bucharest during the night while A'zion was shooting for another project, Until Dawn.
  • A'zion told The Los Angeles Times that she prefers self-tapes to in-person auditions, as they allow actors to make the performance 'entirely your own'.
