Liam Gallagher enraged as fan does this at Oasis concert
- Liam Gallagher publicly condemned a fan who discharged a flare into the crowd during an Oasis concert in Melbourne, Australia.
- The incident occurred on Thursday, 30 October, while Gallagher was performing with the Britpop band as part of their ongoing world tour.
- Gallagher initially chastised the perpetrator during the show and later posted a furious rebuke on social media.
- Fans expressed concerns online about safety at future shows and questioned how such an item could have been brought into the stadium.
- The incident took place amidst Oasis's successful 2025 reunion tour, which began in July after the band's 2009 disbandment.