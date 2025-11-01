Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has issued a furious rebuke to a fan at a recent Oasis gig who discharged a flare in the middle of the crowd.

Gallagher, 53, was performing in Melbourne, Australia when a flare was sent up, landing in the mosh pit of the audience.

As seen in videos of the incident, the roof of the stadium was also closed at the time.

On Thursday (30 October), Gallagher was performing with the Britpop band alongside his brother Noel as part of Oasis’s ongoing world tour.

When the flare was fire, the singer wagged his finger at the crowd, saying: “That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty.”

He chastised the perpetrator further on social media the following day, writing: “To the massive C*** who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f***ed up individual and you will get yours trust me.”

Fans also shared their thoughts on the incident in response to Gallagher’s X/Twitter post.

“It really does make you anxious about future shows,” one person remarked. “But honestly, the vast majority of fans are out there to enjoy the music responsibly. We can't let the sheer stupidity of a few ruin the vibe for the rest of us who just wanna see a great band.”

Gallagher performing with Oasis ( Getty )

“How does somebody even get that into the stadium?!” asked another. “Security has some serious questions to answer.”

“It was insane,” someone else commented. “Like how did that even get allowed into the stadium? Someone set a flare off the first night of the tour as well and it seriously baffled me how they were even allowed to take that in.”

Oasis have drawn rave reviews for their 2025 reunion tour, which kicked off in July with their first live show in 16 years.

The group originally disbanded in 2009 after a falling out between the two sibling frontmen.

Reviewing Oasis’s final UK gig in September, Hannah Ewens wrote: “In the way that Charli XCX’s Brat Summer dominated 2024’s sweaty season, Oasis have fundamentally owned it this year[...] Though at Sunday night’s Wembley show, Liam seemed to tease another tour (‘see you all next year’, he said during the encore), there is a sense that all that joy ends tonight. The biggest band in the UK plays its biggest stadium and ends their home run: fun for fun’s sake is over in just two hours.

“It’s worth mentioning that the legacy band is as tight as ever, the sound crystalline and the songs entirely well aged: classic rock but culturally relevant somehow, still so British.”