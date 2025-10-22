Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Oasis honour ill guitarist at gig in South Korea

Related: Oasis perform 'Acquiesce' on opening night of reunion tour
  • Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs is taking a break from the band's ongoing reunion tour to receive further treatment for prostate cancer.
  • Mike Moore has been announced as Arthurs' replacement for the initial leg of the tour, making his debut at the Seoul gig on 21 October.
  • The band honoured Arthurs at the Seoul concert by displaying a cardboard cut-out of him alongside their usual Pep Guardiola cut-out.
  • Arthurs confirmed he is responding well to treatment but will miss shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.
  • He is expected to rejoin Oasis for the final dates of their tour in South America, scheduled for November.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in