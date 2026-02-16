Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

North West to launch her own fashion brand

North West gifts Kim Kardashian slang-themed diamond necklace for birthday
  • North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is set to launch her own fashion brand named "NOR11".
  • Kim Kardashian's lawyers have filed three trademark applications on North's behalf with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
  • The trademarks cover a range of products, including clothing, accessories, watches, jewellery, and various types of bags.
  • While the brand's company, KimYe’s Kid Inc., is named after both parents, only Kim Kardashian is listed in the state records for the venture.
  • This is not North's first career endeavour, having previously released an album, collaborated on music, and performed in 'The Lion King'.
