90s rock band to reunite for new shows at Las Vegas Sphere
- No Doubt, featuring Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, has announced a six-date residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas for May 2026.
- The performances are scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, marking their first major engagement since their 2024 Coachella reunion.
- Gwen Stefani expressed excitement about creating a show at the unique Sphere venue, viewing it as an opportunity to creatively relive the band's history.
- This residency will be the Sphere's first female-fronted headlining act, following other performers such as Dead & Co. and U2.
- Fans can sign up for presale until 13 October, with presale tickets available from 15 October and general sales commencing on 17 October via Ticketmaster.