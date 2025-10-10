Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

90s rock band to reunite for new shows at Las Vegas Sphere

Gwen Stefani gives No Doubt fans sneak peak at upcoming reunion at Coachella 2024
  • No Doubt, featuring Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, has announced a six-date residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas for May 2026.
  • The performances are scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, marking their first major engagement since their 2024 Coachella reunion.
  • Gwen Stefani expressed excitement about creating a show at the unique Sphere venue, viewing it as an opportunity to creatively relive the band's history.
  • This residency will be the Sphere's first female-fronted headlining act, following other performers such as Dead & Co. and U2.
  • Fans can sign up for presale until 13 October, with presale tickets available from 15 October and general sales commencing on 17 October via Ticketmaster.
