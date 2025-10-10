Gwen Stefani to reunite with No Doubt at the Sphere for Las Vegas residency
Six-date residency is scheduled to kick off in May 2026
Gwen Stefani is reuniting with her No Doubt bandmates for a limited engagement at the Sphere in Las Vegas next year.
The announcement of their highly anticipated reunion comes a year after the four-piece ska punk band performed together for the first time in nine years at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.
“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani said in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”
The “Don’t Speak” band’s short-term residency will take place on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.
Consisting of lead singer Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young, No Doubt was formed in Anaheim, California, in 1986 and released their last album Push and Shove in 2012. They have since remained on an extended hiatus.
Last year, the Nineties band surprised fans with their first major reunion at Coachella. They performed across both festival weekends, and later came together in January to perform at the FireAid benefit in Los Angeles to support those affected by the California wildfires.
More to come...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments