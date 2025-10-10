Gwen Stefani to reunite with No Doubt at the Sphere for Las Vegas residency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gwen Stefani is reuniting with her No Doubt bandmates for a limited engagement at the Sphere in Las Vegas next year.

The announcement of their highly anticipated reunion comes a year after the four-piece ska punk band performed together for the first time in nine years at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani said in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

The “Don’t Speak” band’s short-term residency will take place on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

Consisting of lead singer Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young, No Doubt was formed in Anaheim, California, in 1986 and released their last album Push and Shove in 2012. They have since remained on an extended hiatus.

Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt performing at Coachella 2024 ( Getty Images for Coachella )

Last year, the Nineties band surprised fans with their first major reunion at Coachella. They performed across both festival weekends, and later came together in January to perform at the FireAid benefit in Los Angeles to support those affected by the California wildfires.

