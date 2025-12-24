Hollyoaks stars Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan expecting first child
- Hollyoaks actors Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have announced they are expecting their first child together.
- The couple shared the news via an Instagram video featuring an ultrasound scan image placed inside a Christmas tree bauble.
- Their baby, referred to as "Baby Quinlan", is due in Spring 2026.
- Sanderson, 41, and Quinlan, who played Maxine Minniver and Gilly Roach respectively in the soap, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2022.
- Denise Welch, who portrayed Sanderson's on-screen mother, expressed her delight at the news.