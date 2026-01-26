Bake Off announces new judge to replace Prue Leith
- Nigella Lawson has been announced as the new judge for The Great British Bake Off, replacing Dame Prue Leith.
- Channel 4 confirmed Lawson's appointment on Monday, with the celebrity chef expressing both excitement and the daunting nature of following previous judges.
- Lawson said that Bake Off is a “national treasure” and she is “giddily grateful” for the opportunity.
- Dame Prue announced her departure earlier this month, explaining that at 86, it felt like the “right time to step back” to enjoy her garden and family.
- Dame Prue joined the show in 2017 when it moved to Channel 4, taking over from Dame Mary Berry.