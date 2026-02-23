Nicki Minaj ignites backlash after receiving a signed Trump Bible
- Rapper Nicki Minaj announced on X that she received a leather-bound, autographed “God Bless The USA” Bible, calling it one of the most meaningful gifts she has ever received.
- The “God Bless The USA” Bible, also known as the Trump Bible, is a King James edition produced in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood and was originally sold for $60, with signed versions now listed online for over $1,000.
- Minaj's post sparked significant backlash on social media, with many users criticising the product as religiously offensive and a mockery of faith.
- Critics highlighted Donald Trump's past admissions of not knowing the Bible well and not believing he is “heaven-bound”.
- This incident follows Minaj's recent public support for Donald Trump, including thanking him for threats against the Nigerian government and declaring herself his “number one fan” at a US Treasury event.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks