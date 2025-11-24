Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL star named among hosts for major New Year’s Eve event

"The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady"
"The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" (2024 Invision)
  • Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026 alongside a star-studded line-up including Rita Ora, Chance the Rapper, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough.
  • Seacrest and Ora are set to anchor the celebrations live from Times Square in New York City.
  • Chance the Rapper will host from Chicago, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will broadcast from Las Vegas, with further details for a Puerto Rico segment yet to be revealed.
  • The event will be broadcast live on ABC from 8 p.m. EST on 31 December, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.
  • Ryan Seacrest has been involved with ABC’s New Year’s Eve special since 2005, having inherited the main hosting role from Dick Clark.
