NFL star named among hosts for major New Year’s Eve event
- Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026 alongside a star-studded line-up including Rita Ora, Chance the Rapper, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough.
- Seacrest and Ora are set to anchor the celebrations live from Times Square in New York City.
- Chance the Rapper will host from Chicago, while former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough will broadcast from Las Vegas, with further details for a Puerto Rico segment yet to be revealed.
- The event will be broadcast live on ABC from 8 p.m. EST on 31 December, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.
- Ryan Seacrest has been involved with ABC’s New Year’s Eve special since 2005, having inherited the main hosting role from Dick Clark.