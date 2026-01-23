Rock climber admits that he ‘could die’ during Netflix skyscraper challenge
- Professional rock climber Alex Honnold is preparing to free solo Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot-tall skyscraper in Taiwan, without safety ropes or gear.
- The perilous ascent, which Honnold acknowledges could be fatal, will be streamed live on Netflix on Friday.
- Honnold, 40, gained global recognition for being the first person to free solo El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017, a feat documented in the Oscar-winning film Free Solo.
- Asked what will happen should something go wrong, Honnold said that he could die but “the shape of the building is such that you actually could fall in tons of places and not actually die, which makes it in some ways safer than a lot of rock-climbing objectives.”
- Despite the inherent dangers and being a father, Honnold states his focus is on successfully completing the challenge rather than the audience watching.
- Skyscraper Live will stream Friday at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT/ 1am GMT on Netflix.