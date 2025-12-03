Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Netflix stands by ‘shameful’ Diddy documentary

Sean Combs: The Reckoning trailer
  • Netflix is defending its new documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, against accusations from Sean "Diddy" Combs's lawyers.
  • Combs, who is currently serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges, branded the series a "shameful hit piece" and claimed footage was obtained unlawfully.
  • His legal team also alleged that executive producer 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) paid people to be critical of Combs and was enlisted after Netflix failed to secure Combs's involvement.
  • Netflix stated that these claims are false, asserting the project has no ties to past conversations with Combs, the footage was legally obtained, and 50 Cent had no creative control.
  • The documentary's director, Alexandria Stapleton, confirmed all footage was legally obtained and that Combs's legal team was contacted multiple times for comment but did not respond.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in