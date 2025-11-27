Young actor praised after taking unexpected role in Stranger Things season 5
- Holly Wheeler, the youngest Wheeler child, takes an unexpectedly central role in the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, despite being a minor character in previous seasons.
- Series creators, the Duffer Brothers, told Screen Rant that making Nell Fisher’s character a “centrepiece” was a “discovery” during production, aiming to recapture the spirit of the first season's focus on younger characters.
- In the new season, Holly's parents are attacked by a Demogorgon, and she is abducted by Vecna, who had been posing as her imaginary friend, 'Mr. Whatsit'.
- Vecna takes Holly to the old Creel house in the Upside Down, while the main group of characters, including Mike, Nancy, Eleven, and Will, embark on a mission to rescue her.
- Fans have tipped Fisher to win awards for her performance and praised her chemistry with co-star Sadie Sink.