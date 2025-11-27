Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things fans greeted with message as Netflix crashes during season 5 premiere

Watch Stranger Things cast rap series recap
  • Netflix experienced a temporary crash on Wednesday, coinciding with the release of the first volume of Stranger Things season five.
  • Viewers attempting to access the new episodes were met with a 'Something went wrong' message, preventing access.
  • The outage reportedly lasted for approximately three minutes, prompting widespread frustration among fans who voiced their concerns on social media.
  • As reported by Variety, a Netflix spokesperson said: “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.”
  • This incident marks a repeat occurrence, as Netflix previously experienced similar server issues during the release of Stranger Things season four in 2022.

