Nancy Sinatra shares her father’s blunt thoughts on Donald Trump

Trump appears to reference his notes as he counts down from five to one: Watch
  • Nancy Sinatra publicly stated on X/Twitter that her father, Frank Sinatra, loathed Donald Trump, correcting a follower's suggestion.
  • She expressed that her father would have been devastated by current events, implying his strong disapproval of Trump's actions.
  • This is not the first instance Nancy Sinatra has clarified her father's views, having previously commented on reports of ‘My Way’ being played at Trump's inauguration in 2017.
  • Actress Mia Farrow also affirmed Frank Sinatra's dislike for Trump, a sentiment Nancy Sinatra confirmed.
  • An anecdote from Frank Sinatra's former manager, Elliot Weisman, claims Frank told Trump to go f*** himself in 1990 over a financial dispute concerning a casino performance.
