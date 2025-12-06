Nancy Sinatra shares her father’s blunt thoughts on Donald Trump
- Nancy Sinatra publicly stated on X/Twitter that her father, Frank Sinatra, loathed Donald Trump, correcting a follower's suggestion.
- She expressed that her father would have been devastated by current events, implying his strong disapproval of Trump's actions.
- This is not the first instance Nancy Sinatra has clarified her father's views, having previously commented on reports of ‘My Way’ being played at Trump's inauguration in 2017.
- Actress Mia Farrow also affirmed Frank Sinatra's dislike for Trump, a sentiment Nancy Sinatra confirmed.
- An anecdote from Frank Sinatra's former manager, Elliot Weisman, claims Frank told Trump to go f*** himself in 1990 over a financial dispute concerning a casino performance.