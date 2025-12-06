Frank Sinatra ‘loathed’ Trump, legendary singer’s daughter Nancy tells MAGA supporter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy Sinatra took the time to remind her followers Saturday that her father, Frank, “loathed” President Donald Trump.

Responding to a video purporting to show ICE officers harassing Latino construction workers, Nancy, 85, wrote on X: “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways.”

When someone commented, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Nancy shot back, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.”

It’s not the first time the “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” singer has reminded fans that her father, the legendary crooner behind hits such as “My Way” and “That’s Life,” was not a fan of Trump.

In 2017, Nancy Sinatra responded to reports that her father’s classic hit My Way could be played at Trump’s inauguration. She said on Twitter: “Just remember the first line of the song.”

open image in gallery Frank Sinatra ‘loathed’ Donald Trump, singer’s daughter says ( Getty )

open image in gallery The singer told the commenter to 'do some homework' ( @NancySinatra/X )

The song opens with the lyric: “And now, the end is near.”

She later wished Trump the best, however, saying: “I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president.”

In 2020, Trump paid tribute to Frank in a speech and suggested his inclusion in a planned monument to American heroes.

Actress and activist Mia Farrow, who was once married to the New Jersey-native, tweeted: “Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump.”

To which Nancy responded: “He actually did loathe him.”

In 1990, Frank reportedly told Trump to “go f*** himself” after he took issue with the singer’s financial demands, his former manager claimed in his 2017 memoir, The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra.

Old Blue Eyes was due to perform at the opening of Trump’s Atlantic City casino in 1990 when the magnate was said to have told him his costs were “a little rich.” On hearing the news, Sinatra gave his manager, Elliot Weisman — whose memoir the anecdote appears in — two options: pass his message to Trump or give him his number so he could do it himself.

Weisman managed Sinatra from 1975 until the singer’s death in 1998 at age 82.

Sinatra’s political views varied throughout his life. In the 1940s and 1950s, he was an active Democrat, supporting Franklin D. Roosevelt, speaking out against racism and fascism, and backing civil rights causes. He famously helped John F. Kennedy win the 1960 election, even adapting “High Hopes” for the campaign.

After the Kennedy administration distanced itself from him — partly due to concerns over Sinatra’s alleged mafia associations — he gradually became more conservative. By the late 1960s and into the 1970s, he had switched allegiances, supporting Republicans like Ronald Reagan, a longtime friend, and endorsing Richard Nixon’s re-election in 1972.