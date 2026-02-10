Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MrBeast makes announcement about his $1m Super Bowl puzzle

MrBeast CLAIMS Super Bowl Ad Will 'Make You A Millionaire'
  • MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, reminded fans that the $1 million prize for solving his Million Dollar Puzzle from his Super Bowl ad is still unclaimed.
  • The 27-year-old YouTuber partnered with Salesforce to create the multi-step code challenge, which requires players to use Slackbot for assistance.
  • The Super Bowl commercial showed Donaldson announcing the prize, with clues hidden in the ad and other linked videos, as well as the 'real world'.
  • Instructions state that clues are everywhere, and if the puzzle remains unsolved, further hints will be released daily.
  • The contest is open to legal residents of the US, Canada, or Mexico aged 18 and over, and will run until 2 April.
