Morrissey to release first album in six years after string of delays

  • Morrissey is preparing to release his new album, Make-Up is a Lie, on 6 March, marking his first record in six years after several delays and title changes.
  • The album, produced by Joe Chiccarelli and released by Sire/Warner Records, features a cover of Roxy Music's "Amazone" and the track "Notre-Dame".
  • The song "Notre-Dame" has sparked controversy for appearing to promote a right-wing conspiracy theory about the 2019 cathedral fire.
  • This release follows a period of public controversy for the artist, including his support for far-right figures and past inflammatory remarks on racism and the MeToo movement.
  • Morrissey has also announced the continuation of his world tour and recently stated he is selling his business interests in The Smiths, citing "malicious associations" with his former bandmates.
