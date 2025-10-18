Molly-Mae Hague opens up about ‘24 hours’ scandal: ‘I was so disappointed in myself’
- Molly-Mae Hague discussed the significant backlash, including “hateful comments” and “death threats”, she received after her “same 24 hours in a day” remark.
- The reality TV star addressed the controversy in her new Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, reflecting on the impact of her 2022 comments.
- She also spoke about the furore over a YouTube video where she claimed not to have had “fun” during a summer that included trips to Dubai and Wimbledon.
- Hague expressed regret, stating she was “disappointed in myself” and had “accepted and realised” that her initial comments were “wrong”.
- Her representatives previously clarified that her remarks were intended to discuss time efficiency and personal work ethic, not to comment on others' situations.