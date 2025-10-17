Molly Mae-Hague reveals viral ‘24 hours’ comment led to death threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Molly-Mae Hague has said a remark she made about everyone having “the same 24 hours in a day” led to “hateful comments” and “death threats”.

In the second series of her show, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the influencer and businesswoman, 26, who found fame on ITV dating show Love Island, discusses the backlash that followed her appearance in a 2022 episode of the Diary Of A CEO podcast.

She also speaks about the furore after she said in a YouTube video that she had not “done one social fun thing” in the summer, with fans pointing out she had been to Dubai and Wimbledon.

In episode two of the Prime Video series, she says: “I was so frustrated with myself when I saw the comments about me saying, ‘I’m going to get to the end of this summer and not have had any fun.’

“And I can completely understand why people had a problem with what I said. The days where the nation’s turned against you, they’re not the best days.”

She added: “I get really frustrated with myself when I’ve said something that I think I could have worded better. I hate letting people down.

Molly-Mae Hague (left) and her mother Debbie Gordon attending the screening for series two of the Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All, at Selfridges Cinema in central London. ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

“It’s really embarrassing, and I just do my best to put on a brave face and look and act professional.”

Reflecting on her comments in 2022, Hague said she has “accepted and realised” that what she said “was wrong”.

“I have never spoken about that 24 hours scandal. I was so disappointed in myself that I’d made that mistake,” she said.

“Twitter was huge at that time and I was trending for weeks.

“I genuinely meant no malice or anything in that comment. I felt like I’d upset so many people that I needed to hold my hands up, because I’ve accepted and realised that that was wrong.

“To get so angry and to leave such hateful comments, send death threats, like, who’s got that level of anger inside of them? Some of the things I’ve read, sent in my inbox, is just absolutely wild. It would make you just really shocked to see.”

After a short clip from the interview went viral on Twitter, now X, Hague was described by some on the social media platform as “tone deaf” and “Thatcherite”.

At the time Hague’s representatives addressed the controversy in a statement that said: “This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

“Molly refers to a quote which says, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.

“Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation. She can only speak of her own experience.”

Episodes one to three of Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two launch exclusively on Prime Video on October 18. The last three episodes will be out in early 2026.