Popular BBC comedy show set to return to screens on new channel
- The satirical panel series Mock the Week, cancelled by the BBC in 2022, is set to return in February on TLC.
- Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain will host the new nine-episode edition, which will be double the length of the original, increasing from 30 minutes to one hour.
- The show will retain its classic format, including popular rounds like If This Is the Answer, What Is the Question? and Scenes We’d Like to See, while also introducing new segments.
- Guest comedians will include Katherine Ryan, Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, and Mock the Week veterans Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, and Ed Byrne.
- Ó Briain expressed his delight at the show's return, stating it thrives on “silly jokes from smart people” and that his role mainly involves “pressing a buzzer and handing out imaginary points”.