Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular BBC comedy show set to return to screens on new channel

Mock the Week best moments as show end
  • The satirical panel series Mock the Week, cancelled by the BBC in 2022, is set to return in February on TLC.
  • Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain will host the new nine-episode edition, which will be double the length of the original, increasing from 30 minutes to one hour.
  • The show will retain its classic format, including popular rounds like If This Is the Answer, What Is the Question? and Scenes We’d Like to See, while also introducing new segments.
  • Guest comedians will include Katherine Ryan, Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, and Mock the Week veterans Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, and Ed Byrne.
  • Ó Briain expressed his delight at the show's return, stating it thrives on “silly jokes from smart people” and that his role mainly involves “pressing a buzzer and handing out imaginary points”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in