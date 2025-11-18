Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moana fans complain about key element of live-action trailer

Moana Live-action Movie - Trailer
  • Disney has released the first trailer for its live-action remake of Moana, which has left fans divided.
  • Many viewers are questioning the necessity of the remake, as the original animated film was released less than a decade ago and the animated sequel, Moana 2, premiered in 2024.
  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reprises his role as demigod Maui, with Catherine Laga'aia cast as the titular character.
  • Critics highlight that much of the trailer's footage is CGI, making it visually similar to the animated version and prompting questions about the remake's purpose.
  • Despite fan complaints and the tight turnaround, Disney's live-action adaptations have historically proven to be extremely lucrative.
