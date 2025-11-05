Miss Piggy movie in the works with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone
- Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are reportedly producing a movie centered on Muppets character Miss Piggy.
- The script for the upcoming movie will be penned by comedian and playwright Cole Escola, known for their Broadway hit Oh Mary!.
- Lawrence confirmed the project on the Las Culturistas podcast, also indicating that she and Stone intend to appear in the film.
- This marks a significant departure for the Jim Henson Company, as it would be the first Muppets feature film to focus on a single character.
- The announcement comes as The Muppet Show is set to return next year for a television special celebrating the original series' 50th anniversary.