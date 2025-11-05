Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Miss Piggy movie in the works with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are reportedly producing a movie centered on Muppets character Miss Piggy.
  • The script for the upcoming movie will be penned by comedian and playwright Cole Escola, known for their Broadway hit Oh Mary!.
  • Lawrence confirmed the project on the Las Culturistas podcast, also indicating that she and Stone intend to appear in the film.
  • This marks a significant departure for the Jim Henson Company, as it would be the first Muppets feature film to focus on a single character.
  • The announcement comes as The Muppet Show is set to return next year for a television special celebrating the original series' 50th anniversary.
