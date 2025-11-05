Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone join forces for Miss Piggy movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are reportedly joining forces to produce a standalone movie about Muppets star Miss Piggy.

The film will be written by comedian and playwright Cole Escola, best known for their Broadway smash hit Oh Mary!.

Speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast, Lawrence said: “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

Asked by hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers whether the pair would also be appearing in the film, Lawrence added: “I think so, we have to.”

To date, there have been eight Muppets feature films, beginning with 1979’s The Muppet Movie. The most recent entry in the series was 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted. This would be the first film in the Jim Henson Company-produced series to focus on a specific character.

The Independent has reached out to the Jim Henson Company for comment.

Miss Piggy, pictured as the official red-carpet host of the BAFTAs in 2012 ( Getty Images )

The Muppet Show is set to return next year for a television special to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original series. Sabrina Carpenter is set to guest star.

The amorous Miss Piggy has become one of the most well-known and popular Muppets stars. In 2023, the Duke of Edinburgh admitted he was concerned about the royal box being crashed by Miss Piggy during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Speaking at a charity event, the duke said: “Everybody in the royal box was nervous when Miss Piggy would turn up.

“There was an empty seat just behind me and we didn’t know who it was for.

“We suddenly thought it could be her and once we started that rumour, everyone around us was very nervous.”

In a review of Muppets Most Wanted, The Independent critic Geoffrey Macnab wrote: “‘Everybody knows a sequel is never quite as good,’ the Muppets themselves admit early on during their latest big-screen adventure. They're quite correct.

“There is plenty of brash, Mel Brooks-style humour here but the plotting becomes increasingly soporific and repetitive. Kermit the frog has been thrown in a Siberian gulag. His arch-criminal lookalike Constantine, in cahoots with oleaginous music manager Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais), is taking the rest of the furry gonks on an extended world tour.

“The tour is just a pretext for Badguy and Constantine to rob museums and banks – and for the film-makers to include as many songs, dances, in-jokes, pointless celebrity cameos and inane puns as possible.”