Miriam Margolyes says she was scolded for sauna antics at health farm
- Miriam Margolyes, 84, shared a colourful anecdote during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
- She recounted an incident where she ran naked from a sauna into the snow at a health farm.
- Margolyes described rolling around and rubbing snow on herself during the chilly escapade.
- She was subsequently reprimanded by the health farm's director and told never to repeat the action.
- The anecdote was shared while discussing her new memoir, The Little Book of Miriam.