Miriam Margolyes says she was told off for naked snow stunt

Outspoken Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes has revealed she was once reprimanded after running naked from a sauna into the snow at a health farm.

The 84-year-old, known for her colourful anecdotes, shared the incident during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Discussing her new memoir, The Little Book Of Miriam, Margolyes admitted the title wasn't her choice.

"I wanted to call it all sorts of other things, but my publishers are respectable people, and they decided on that one," she said.

Margolyes then recounted the chilly escapade: "I once went to a health farm and had a sauna. Because it was snowing, I ran out of the sauna stark naked and started rolling around and rubbing the snow all over me."

The unexpected encounter with the establishment's director and a party of visitors led to a stern warning: "I was taken to his office and told never to do it again!"

open image in gallery ‘I ran out of the sauna stark naked and started rolling around and rubbing the snow all over me,’ admitted the veteran actor ( PA Wire )

This follows a previous admission on the BBC One chat show where she claimed to have "streaked down the middle of the plane" to "cheer people up" while filming Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987).

Acclaimed US actor Glenn Close also joined Norton's sofa, light-heartedly discussing her remarkable record of Oscar nominations without a win.

The 78-year-old is reportedly tied with the late Peter O’Toole for this distinction. "I don’t want to break the run by actually winning," Close quipped. "Sometimes I take a speech with me just in case, but it isn’t the same speech each time."

She also reflected on rewatching her 1987 hit Fatal Attraction with US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her co-star in the series All’s Fair. "I hadn’t seen it in a very long time, and all the memories flew back, but I didn’t know I showed my breasts so much. They were very visible," she revealed.

Singer-songwriter Jessie J also made a musical comeback on the show, performing 'Happy' live.

She spoke candidly about the seven-year gap since her last album, This Christmas Day, and the release of her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, on Friday. "Life just happens. I started writing it (her new album) in 2019, then Covid hit and then lots of stuff happened, but it feels like the right time," she explained.

open image in gallery Glenn Close, Alexander Skarsgard, Miriam Margolyes and Nicola Coughlan during filming for the ‘Graham Norton Show’ ( PA Wire )

The artist also shared an update on her health, following her June announcement of an early breast cancer diagnosis. "This year has been wild. I am good. I have just recovered from breast cancer, so I am just happy to be here. I love being back," she affirmed.

The star-studded line-up also featured Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday, November 28, at 10:40pm.