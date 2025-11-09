Trailer Park Boys star Mike Smith charged with sexual assault
- Mike Smith, known for playing Bubbles in Trailer Park Boys, has stepped down from his role as managing director of Trailer Park Boys Inc.
- This decision follows sexual assault charges filed against him in Canada on 2 October, relating to an alleged incident on 30 December 2017.
- Trailer Park Boys Inc. confirmed Smith's departure and stated they are taking the allegation seriously, appointing Gary Howsam as the new managing director.
- Smith is scheduled to appear in court in Halifax, with the company refraining from further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.
- The actor faced a previous domestic battery arrest in 2016 in Los Angeles, though those charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.